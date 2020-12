Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 20:47 Hits: 2

The guided-missile submarine Georgia along with cruisers Port Royal and Philippine Sea transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/21/navy-sends-nuclear-sub-strait-of-hormuz-anniversary-of-soleimani-killing-approaches.html