Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 16:50 Hits: 1

Authorities found the body of Cpl. Hayden Harris, 20, in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/21/fort-drum-soldier-found-fatally-shot-another-soldier-held.html