Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 22:05 Hits: 2

Congress is preparing for a clash with President Trump over a mammoth defense bill that could result in the first veto override of his presidency, just a month before he leaves office.Trump’s threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act (...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530941-congress-barrels-toward-veto-clash-with-trump