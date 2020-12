Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 22:29 Hits: 4

Service members in the year-old Space Force will be called “guardians,” Vice President Pence announced Friday.“It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/530921-space-force-troops-to-be-called-guardians