Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 23:56 Hits: 5

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized President Trump for his ongoing silence on the massive suspected Russian hack of federal agencies this week, and urged him to sign the annual defense funding bill into law to take action immediately.“...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/530939-lawmakers-call-for-trump-to-take-action-on-massive-government-hack