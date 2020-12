Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 01:42 Hits: 6

The U.S. Army will begin issuing camouflage-print official combat cloth face coverings to new soldiers next year, the service announced Wednesday.The Army Uniform Board (UAB) recommended the move this summer and and Army Chief of Staff Gen...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/army/530597-army-issues-combat-face-masks-for-soldiers-in-2021