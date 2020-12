Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 17:48 Hits: 4

Hunter Holmes McGuire played a pivotal role in designating medical personnel as noncombatants during wartime, but also advocated for castration of African American males who committed rape.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/16/va-has-hospital-named-slavery-supporting-confederate-doctor-and-it-wont-change-wilkie-says.html