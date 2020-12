Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:51 Hits: 10

The request comes after a VA IG report found that Wilkie denigrated a female vet who alleged she was sexually assaulted.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/16/6-major-veterans-orgs-white-house-fire-va-secretary-wilkie-now.html