Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 18:29 Hits: 5

A 20-year-old sailor believed to have fallen overboard from a Navy aircraft carrier was last seen at morning quarters on Thursday, his father said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/12/missing-carrier-roosevelt-sailor-has-huge-heart-and-loves-service-family-says.html