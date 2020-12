Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 17:45 Hits: 5

The decision, which did not include timelines, was made during a Status of Forces Agreement Joint Committee meeting.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/11/parts-of-yongsan-garrison-among-dozen-us-military-sites-being-returned-south-korea.html