Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 19:17 Hits: 6

A new Navy shipbuilding plan calls for building 10 light amphibious warships that can transport up to 75 Marines.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/11/navys-future-light-amphibious-ships-will-be-designed-operate-off-chinas-coast.html