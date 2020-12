Articles

The Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee is blasting President Trump’s deal to recognize Morocco’s claims to contested territory in the Western Sahara in exchange for the North African country formalizing diplomatic relations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/529732-gop-chairman-calls-trumps-western-sahara-deal-shocking-and-deeply