Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 16:19 Hits: 1

The VizzTone label group is thrilled to welcome Gina Sicilia back to the family with this gorgeous single, soon to be followed by a new studio album in early 2022.

“Last Bad Habit” is a heartfelt soul ballad with strong blues inflections and many different layers of emotion.

Gina was one of Vizztone’s first artists in 2007, and her last Vizztone release was 2014. She relocated to Nashville a few years back, where Amy Speace and her neighbor Scott Williams (who also produced the track) wrote “Last Bad Habit.”

Gina in her own words:

It has the kind of rawness that allows me to really dig into each lyric and phrase. It’s a song about being on a journey of self-growth and coming to terms with everything that’s toxic for you, even if it pains you to face the truth. To me the song is as much about liberation as it is about heartbreak. The writers did a beautiful job of expressing this bittersweet sentiment, and the way the music builds in intensity through the end of the song is an impassioned way of telling this story about letting go.

Look for the new Gina Sicilia album, recorded in the Nashville studio of multi award-winning renaissance man Colin Linden, who produced and played guitar on the sessions.

The post Gina Sicilia Returns to Vizztone, Releases Soul-Blues Ballad ‘Last Bad Habit’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/gina-sicilia-returns-to-vizztone-releases-soul-blues-ballad-last-bad-habit/