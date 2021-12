Articles

Leonard Bernstein composed West Side Story more than 70 years ago — today, we examine that vibrant work through the lens of two jazz artists, drummer Bobby Sanabria and saxophonist Ted Nash.

(Image credit: Library of Congress, Music Division)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/10/1060937997/west-side-story-how-two-jazz-artists-continue-to-reinvent-the-bernstein-classic