Monkees Co-Founder Michael Nesmith Dies Aged 78

Michael Nesmith, singer/guitarist and co-founder of The Monkees, died Friday at the age of 78.

His family confirmed in a statement: “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes.“ Continuing, “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Manager Andrew Sandoval took to social media:

“It is with deep sadness ￼that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago,” said Sandoval. “That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts. I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved.￼”

Continued Sandoval, “Nez expressed the highest part of his being through his voice. And you could get no closer to him then through knowing his work. May all those who loved him feel his comfort at this time – just listen and he will be there for you.￼” He added this Nesmith lyrical quote: “Thank you for the times you gave me, thank you for the tears you saved me, please take this song as my thanks to you.” ￼

As a member of the popular band, Nesmith’s songwriting credits include “Different Drum,” sung by Linda Ronstadt with the Stone Poneys.

Nesmith was on a farewell tour earlier in the year with Micky Dolenz, now the sole surviving member of the Monkees. The two were booked for a cruise in early 2022 that was meant to be their final gig together.

