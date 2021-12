Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 23:57 Hits: 2

The Delines have released the video for single #2 from their forthcoming album The Sea Drift, which will be released on February 11, 2022 via their new American label home Jealous Butcher Records. It’s yet another in a long list of sublime smokey and soulful songs that pull beautifully and heavily on the heartstrings. Heartache …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/12/09/new-music-the-delines-past-the-shadows/