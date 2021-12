Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Watch the Pakistan-born singer and her masterful band perform songs of love and loss in a decrepit, yet generously resonant, convent in Brooklyn.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1060472107/arooj-aftab-tiny-desk-home-concert