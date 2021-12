Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:40 Hits: 8

It's that time of year to once again commence a discussion about the best stuff released in country music. Excruciating work went into whittling the selections for Saving Country Music's Album of the Year to 11 nominees, and even then it feels scandalous that still more weren't selected.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/saving-country-musics-2021-album-of-the-year-nominees/