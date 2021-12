Articles

Sydney artists Fleur Wiber and Chris Carrapetta have come together to record an album’s worth of their favourite alt-country covers during lockdown and the first superb track they’ve released from it is is a version of Rowland Salley‘s ‘Killing the Blues’. Salley is the bassist for Chris Isaak and his best known song has been …

