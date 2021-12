Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 00:43 Hits: 9

Kick off those shoes, sit back in a comfy chair with your favourite drink or indulge in a slow sway around the lounge room on this excellent track from Max Bien Kahn‘s new On The Floor EP . The sounds of yesteryear run strong and clear through the song. There’s country, doo wop and rock …

