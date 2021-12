Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 19:25 Hits: 7

Fans of Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours were super excited to learn earlier this week that after a 2 1/2-year hiatus, the band was finally getting back together, and was planning a reunion show at the legendary Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado on May 14th, 2022.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/turnpike-troubadours-fans-frustrated-as-red-rocks-tickets-sell-out/