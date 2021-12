Articles

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021

To celebrate their 50-year anniversary, we trace the history and legacy of the independent jazz record label Strata-East founded by trumpeter Charles Tolliver and the late pianist Stanley Cowell.

(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/03/1060933094/strata-east-at-50-how-a-revolutionary-record-label-put-control-in-artists-hands