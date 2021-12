Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 13:43 Hits: 8

Long before actor Sylvester Stallone became famous as "Rocky" and "Rambo," the Hollywood star was a prolific painter whose fine art works are now on show.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rocky-on-canvas-the-art-of-sylvester-stallone/a-59993249?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf