Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:09 Hits: 3

Capturing a classic country sound with a faraway feel, Nick Sizemore carried a handful of his original songs into the studio with producer Brett Robinson and captured just about the perfect mood for this material. Morose and melancholy, Nick Sizemore seizes the essence of the sad country song both in writing and sound.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-nick-sizemores-where-the-lonesome-roam/