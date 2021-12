Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 December 2021

I’m loving the world weary vocal on this slice of melodic country rock by Nashville-based Huck Hayden. There’s Petty in there, a dash of Berman-esque indie rock, the country-leaning side of J. Mascis and the heavier, electrified folk-rock of Neil Young. The push and pull tension between the vocal and the blistered guitar sound on …

