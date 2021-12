Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:51 Hits: 2

Skeletal remains, belonging to a person buried sometime between 800 and 1200 AD, have been found by an excavation team near Peru's capital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/peru-archeologists-unearth-mummy-up-to-1-200-years-old/a-59983793?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf