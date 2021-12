Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Texas-based country performer Paul Cauthen is supposedly putting this country music trend of telling people how country you are on blast in his new song "Country As *uck." But like certain other parody songs, it's guilty of the same crime it's supposedly criticizing.

