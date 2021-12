Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:14 Hits: 12

Hanukkah has officially commenced with its eight crazy nights, and the 12 days of Christmas are right around the corner. And it appears the week straddling the end of November and the beginning of December might be filled with a bevy of early Christmas presents for Turnpike Troubadours fans.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/turnpike-troubadours-announce-reunion-show-at-red-rocks/