Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 14:05 Hits: 8

On "Fixed Gear," self-described "glitter emo alt rock" quartet parses the first steps of love.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artists )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/11/30/1058880956/snarls-fixed-gear