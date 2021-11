Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 08:13 Hits: 7

Amid many Christmas market cancellations, the Dortmund Christmas market is welcoming visitors. But some changes and rules may dampen the festive spirit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/festive-market-under-germany-s-biggest-christmas-tree-opens-despite-the-pandemic/a-59936919?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf