Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021

Eddie Rabbitt's career wasn't just accomplished, it was downright Hall of Fame worthy. But do you every hear Eddie Rabbitt's name brought up in that context of the Hall of Fame? Of course not. Hell, you barely ever hear his name at all. That should change.

