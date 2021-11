Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 21:43 Hits: 5

We already knew that Dwight Yoakam was the King of Country Cool when he came out of Kentucky and landed in Southern California, shaking his hips like Elvis, and revitalizing the Bakersfield Sound like Buck. But it was 25 years ago today when we discovered that Dwight Yoakam was a multi purpose entertainer.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/25-years-ago-dwight-yoakam-debuts-doyle-hargraves-in-sling-blade/