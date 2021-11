Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

After Nirvana ended, Grohl wasn't sure he wanted to continue making music. But, he says, "I realized that music was the one thing that had healed me my entire life." His memoir is The Storyteller.

(Image credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

