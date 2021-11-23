The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

11 Guys Quartet Share Video for Instrumental Single ‘Black Cat Bone’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

The Vizztone Label Group is proud to release “Black Cat Bone,” another rocking blues instrumental from the 11 Guys Quartet.

11 Guys Quartet Share Video for Instrumental Single ‘Black Cat Bone’

Diving into the depths of blues superstitions, the 11 Guys Quartet —  Richard Rosenblatt (harmonica), Paul Lenart (slide guitar), Bill Mather (bass) and Chuck Purro (drums) —  have come up with an instrumental talisman for whatever ails you! 

A black cat bone is a lucky charm similar to a Mojo, or a John the Conqueror root, used in the hoodoo tradition. Some believe it to have a variety of positive effects including good luck, invisibility, and/or romantic success. What else could you possibly need! Rock on!

And once again, the 11 Guys have added an outrageous, entertaining video to their growing collection.

 

“Black Cat Bone” Single – Choose Preferred Service

The post 11 Guys Quartet Share Video for Instrumental Single ‘Black Cat Bone’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/11-guys-quartet-share-video-for-instrumental-single-black-cat-bone/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version