11 Guys Quartet Share Video for Instrumental Single ‘Black Cat Bone’

Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

The Vizztone Label Group is proud to release “Black Cat Bone,” another rocking blues instrumental from the 11 Guys Quartet.

Diving into the depths of blues superstitions, the 11 Guys Quartet — Richard Rosenblatt (harmonica), Paul Lenart (slide guitar), Bill Mather (bass) and Chuck Purro (drums) — have come up with an instrumental talisman for whatever ails you!

A black cat bone is a lucky charm similar to a Mojo, or a John the Conqueror root, used in the hoodoo tradition. Some believe it to have a variety of positive effects including good luck, invisibility, and/or romantic success. What else could you possibly need! Rock on!

And once again, the 11 Guys have added an outrageous, entertaining video to their growing collection.

