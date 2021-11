Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 16:16 Hits: 3

Slightly off the country music page (though not entirely), yet still pretty damn exciting, it's been announced that Martin Scorsese's next film project will be a Grateful Dead biopic with Jonah Hill set to portray Jerry Garcia. Scorsese knows his way around the nexus of film and music

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/jonah-hill-playing-jerry-garcia-in-martin-scorsese-dead-film/