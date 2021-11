Articles

Dirty, raw, dragged through the dirt and spirited like a life well lived. That’s the sound of this rough and rugged cover of Bentonia Bluesman Jimmy “Duck” Holmes’ ‘Going Away To Leave You’, by Robert Connely Farr. It’s all in the tension and stormy mood of those six strings and Robert’s gruff vocal on this …

