Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

By Ken Paulson Tonight’s COVID-delayed Country Music Hall of Fame induction honored three free spirits  – Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon  – in a ceremony marked both by celebration of their special talents and gratitude that the country music community could finally convene to recognize the class of 2020. Each of the honorees followed a unique…

