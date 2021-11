Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021

The limited series 'George & Tammy' about the life and marriage of country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones is ready to begin filming in Wilmington, North Carolina. Starring Jessica Chastain as Tammy, and Michael Shannon as George, it's based off of the 2013 book by Georgette Jones.

