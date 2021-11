Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 21:58 Hits: 4

From the harmonic intrigue of "My Little Love" to a track sampling the late pianist Erroll Garner, Adele's latest album is filled with subtle connections to jazz.

(Image credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/19/1057381765/the-jazz-dalliance-on-adeles-30-runs-deeper-than-a-sampled-groove