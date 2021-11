Articles

Straight outta Perth comes Albert Loss and his loping, heartache of a song, ‘Papunya Road’, draped in pedal steel and banjo. There’s country and folk in the mix as he sings of the ups and downs of fatherhood, evoking the sprawling beauty of the red centre and the tenderness of family. There’s a perfect tumble and …

