Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 03:44 Hits: 6

The singer performed "Somos Nada" and "Pa Mis Muchachas" with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/christina-aguilera-latin-grammy-return-becky-g-1259987/