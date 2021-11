Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:45 Hits: 2

The pageant's creator has said its mission is to give survivors "a piece of the childhood that was stolen from them." Some critics call it disrespectful.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-beauty-pageant-crowns-miss-holocaust-survivor/a-59851344?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf