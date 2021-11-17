Katie Henry, Ghalia Volt and Eddie 9 Volt Premiere Video for ‘Hop on a Ride’

Articles

Sixteen years since Ruf Records first had the brainwave of a showcase tour, the Blues Caravan concept remains unchanged and unbeaten. Three rising stars from the roster of Europe’s most respected boutique record label. Three live sets that run the gamut of emotion and genre. And as the finale each night, the mother of all live jams, with all three performers cutting loose together – and inviting the audience to do the same.

Nobody sounds like Katie Henry. The singer-songwriter darting between microphone, piano and Gibson SG, alighting on genres that include rock, roots, R&B, soul, funk and pop. You might catch flashes of a young Bonnie Raitt in Katie’s Blues Caravan performance, but with her raw charisma, heart-on-sleeve songcraft and jam chops hard-won on the NYC circuit, this is one artist earning a reputation on her own terms.“ Music has always been about freedom and expression for me, and when audiences leave my show feeling expressed and more connected to themselves and each other, I know I’ve done my job.”

Eddie 9 Volt is bringing power to the people. Still in his mid-twenties, this old-soul Southern multi-instrumentalist has won over the blues circuit one juke-joint at a time, channelling old masters like Freddie King and Buddy Guy, but scribbling over the rulebook with his adrenalised modern take. Drawing on material from 2019’s acclaimed debut album, Left My Soul In Memphis, and spicing his setlist with humor and stories, Eddie won’t quit til you’re feeling him. “My live show is all about energy, dynamics and the never-ending will to get the people movin’,”.

Through her many years of living and touring in the United States, Belgian native Ghalia Volt has been able to soak up the grooves and vibes of the blues like few Europeans before her. The singer and guitarist made her first big splash fronting the New Orleans-based outfit Mama’s Boys; she solidified her reputation as an exceptional talent with her 2019 Billboard Charting release Mississippi Blend. On the Blues Caravan 2022, she’ll be presenting a brand new One Woman Band album, recorded at the prestigious Royal Studios in Memphis.

The video for “Hop on a Ride,” premiering exclusively on ABS today, sees Katie, Eddie, and Ghalia trading licks and vocals drenched in Mississippi blues.

Tour Dates:

02/17/2022 GER Bebra Lokschuppen 02/18/2022 GER Worpswede Music Hall 02/19/2022 GER Rheine Hypothalamus 02/20/2022 GER Dortmund Musiktheater Piano 02/22/2022 GER Stuttgart Merlin 02/23/2022 GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal 02/24/2022 GER Karlsruhe Jubez 02/25/2022 GER Kaiserlautern Kammgarn 02/26/2022 LUX Luxembourg Sang & Klang 02/27/2022 GER Lichtentanne St. Barbara 03/01/2022 GER Lindewerra Gemeindesaal 03/02/2022 GER Hamburg JUKS Schenefeld 03/03/2022 GER Soest Alter Schlachthof 03/04/2022 GER Hannover Blues Garage 03/05/2022 GER Siegen Jazzoase 03/06/2022 GER Kassel Theaterstübchen 03/08/2022 GER Bonn Harmonie 03/09/2022 GER Koblenz Cafe Hahn 03/10/2022 GER Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg 03/11/2022 GER Offenburg Reithalle 03/12/2022 GER Berlin Quasimodo

*Feature image credit: Austin Britt (L-R: Katie Henry, Ghalia Volt, Eddie 9 Volt)

