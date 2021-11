Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 00:01 Hits: 11

The star who commands a planetary position in the galaxy of pop chronicles divorce and soul-searching recovery on an album that thrillingly redefines her artistry by bringing her gently down to earth.

(Image credit: Cliff Lipson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1056124172/on-30-adele-walks-among-us