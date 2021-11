Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:00 Hits: 11

The 11-piece band crammed into a coffee shop in Queens, New York, to play three of the most tangible songs from their album, Madison.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1055117374/sloppy-jane-tiny-desk-home-concert