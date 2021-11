Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 12:03 Hits: 11

You don't simply listen to Sweeping Promises — you move, you groove, you strike a pose with an effortlessly cool 'tude.

(Image credit: Jackie Lee Young/Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/11/17/1056265266/sweeping-promises-pain-without-a-touch