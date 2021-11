Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 19:10 Hits: 5

He made a mixtape with Travis Barker and opened for Machine Gun Kelly. Now, the 25-year-old musician is bringing pop punk to a new generation

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/kenny-hoopla-artist-you-need-to-know-profile-1255550/