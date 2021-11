Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 13:03 Hits: 4

A forthcoming DW documentary looks into the role of classical music during the Holocaust. For Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a cellist at Auschwitz, music saved her life.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/classical-music-under-the-nazis/a-59820351?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf