Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 17:39 Hits: 7

After a whole year of suspended activity due to COVID restrictions, the Beethovenfest was back in Bonn this year, with an impressive lineup of artists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dw-festival-concert-beethovenfest-bonn-2021/a-59825435?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf