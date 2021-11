Articles

Colombian singer-songwriter Victoria Sur has pursued a successful career for more than 20 years. Now, she's nominated for a Latin Grammy for her first children's music album, "Nanas Consentidoras."

(Image credit: José Luis Martínez)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/14/1055608435/victoria-sur-latin-grammy-childrens-music